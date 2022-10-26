Palmieri, Sorokin lead Islanders in 3-0 win over Rangers

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Palmieri scored twice, Ilya Sorokin stopped 41 shots for his first shutout of the season and the New York Islanders beat the crosstown-rival Rangers 3-0. Josh Bailey also scored and Jean-Gabriel Pageau had two assist to help the Islanders snap a three-game losing streak. Jaroslav Halak had 26 saves against his former team while losing for the third time in three starts for the Rangers, who have lost four straight (0-2-2) after a 3-1-0 start.

