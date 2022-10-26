Schalke turmoil deepens as sporting director quits
GELSENKIRCHEN, Germany (AP) — Schalke has been plunged into more turmoil as the sporting director credited with its promotion back to the Bundesliga left abruptly citing personal reasons. Schalke is last in the Bundesliga and on a run of six losses in all competitions. It’s been without a head coach since Frank Kramer was fired last week. Sporting director Rouven Schröder had told German media he hoped to have a new coach in place this week. Now Schröder too is gone.