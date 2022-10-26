Soccer talent factory helps Ecuador’s side for World Cup
By GONZALO SOLANO
Associated Press
SANGOLQUI, Ecuador (AP) — The youth academy pitches of Ecuador’s Independiente del Valle have been a key source for Ecuador’s national team at the World Cup. Among the 28 players chosen by coach Gustavo Alfaro for two friendlies in September, 12 came from youth divisions of the 64-year-old club which this year won the Copa Sudamericana for the second time. Players such as Bayer Leverkusen defender Piero Hincapé, Brighton midfielder Moisés Caicedo and Real Valladolid winger Gonzalo Plata are among them.