Syracuse tops ACC defenses; Clemson closing gap

Clemson has fashioned much of its success under coach Dabo Swinney with a defense that consistently has shut down opposing offenses year after year. But as this season nears its final quarter, the fifth-ranked Tigers are not the top dog on defense in the Atlantic Coast Conference. Syracuse leads the way, ranked 16th nationally in total defense, followed by North Carolina State and Florida State. The unbeaten Tigers are 26th, one spot ahead of Pitt, but are still tops against the run as they chase another conference title. The Orange also are tied for sixth nationally in scoring defense, allowing 15.14 points per game.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.