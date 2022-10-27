Arizona Coyotes ready to party at The Mullett

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Mullett will have a party in the front and the back on Friday night. Mullett Arena takes its first spin in the national spotlight when the Arizona Coyotes host the Winnipeg Jets in the NHL’s smallest venue. The Coyotes were put in a bind when they were told their annual lease at Gila River Arena would not be renewed for this season. The franchise is negotiating with the city of Tempe to build a new arena, with a vote by the City Council expected on Nov. 29. Until then, it’s Mullett time.

