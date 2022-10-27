Barcelona faces reality after 2nd straight CL flop

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s Champions League campaign has again ended in the group stage but this year’s flop is proving much harder to deal with. Last season the team failed to reach the knockout stage for the first time in nearly two decades as it struggled to adapt to life after Lionel Messi. But this summer the indebted Spanish club sold off television rights and other assets so it could sign new players like Robert Lewandowski and get back to winning titles immediately. Now it has to settle again for the Europa League, Copa del Rey and the Spanish league where second-place Barcelona will visit Valencia on Saturday.

