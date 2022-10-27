Brewers’ president of baseball operations Stearns steps down

MILWAUKEE (AP) — David Stearns is stepping down as the Milwaukee Brewers’ president of baseball operations. Matt Arnold will take over the lead role in overseeing the team’s baseball operations. The team said Stearns will still have an advisory role to owner Mark Attanasio. The Brewers announced the transition Thursday. Arnold has been the Brewers’ senior vice president and general manager since 2020. Stearns led the Brewers’ baseball operations during a run of sustained success. The Brewers’ franchise-record string of four straight playoff appearances ended this season.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.