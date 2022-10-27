Brissett making most of final weeks as Browns starting QB

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jacoby Brissett isn’t worried about the date or that his days as Cleveland’s starting quarterback are dwindling. He’s going to make the most of his time left. Brissett will soon be a backup again as Deshaun Watson will return from his 11-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Brissett knew what he was signing up for when he joined the Browns, and although the season hasn’t gone as well as hoped, the 29-year-old journeyman has been better than expected. He rebounded from his worst game to play his best last week in a loss at Baltimore. The Browns host the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday night.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.