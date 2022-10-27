Broncos GM gives vote of confidence to embattled coach, QB

Broncos general manager George Paton gave a vote of confidence to his embattled head coach Nathaniel Hackett and expressed faith that scuffling quarterback Russell Wilson will turn his fortunes around. Paton said he appreciates how Hackett has kept the team from fracturing after a 2-5 start and amidst a four-game losing streak. The Broncos have been in every game thanks to their outstanding defense. But their struggling offense is averaging just 14 points a game. The Broncos face another struggling 2-5 team Sunday when they kick off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London’s Wembley Stadium.

