Herbert, Chargers trying to weather early season injuries

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert continues to progress from his early season injury but he has seen his favorite playmakers and other key players end up sidelined. Four of Herbert’s receivers have been sidelined while All-Pro offensive left tackle Rashawn Slater was lost for the year on Sept. 25 against Jacksonville. The Chargers are 4-3 during their bye week, but four of their next five games are on the road, beginning on Nov. 6 against Atlanta.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.