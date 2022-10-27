Herbert, Chargers trying to weather early season injuries
By JOE REEDY
AP Sports Writer
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert continues to progress from his early season injury but he has seen his favorite playmakers and other key players end up sidelined. Four of Herbert’s receivers have been sidelined while All-Pro offensive left tackle Rashawn Slater was lost for the year on Sept. 25 against Jacksonville. The Chargers are 4-3 during their bye week, but four of their next five games are on the road, beginning on Nov. 6 against Atlanta.