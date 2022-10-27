Jets look to be more efficient, productive in passing game

Zach Wilson’s passing statistics alone in the New York Jets’ past three games won’t exactly strike fear in defenses. It’s a grand total of 40 completions, 441 yards and no touchdowns. But no turnovers. And three victories. The air game has mostly been grounded especially in road wins at Green Bay and Denver the past two weeks. New York focused heavily on the running attack, which has helped the Jets to a surprising 5-2 start. But the question is whether that is sustainable, especially with sensational rookie running back Breece Hall out for the season with a torn ACL.

