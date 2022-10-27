Klopp fined, avoids touchline ban for red card in City game

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has avoided a touchline ban for his red card in the 1-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League this month. The German coach was sent off for confronting Anthony Taylor after the referee failed to give a foul for a challenge on Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah by City midfielder Bernardo Silva. Klopp later acknowledged he “lost it”. Klopp was found guilty of improper conduct by an independent panel and handed a fine of 30,000 pounds ($34,700). The Football Association may choose to appeal that decision once it receives the written reasons from the panel.

