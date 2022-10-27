Minute Maid Park roof to be closed for World Series opener

HOUSTON (AP) — The roof at Minute Maid Park will be closed for Game 1 of the World Series. It will likely will be shut for Game 2. The forecast calls for a 90% chance of rain when the World Series opens Friday. It’s the for the first time since 1915 the World Series will start on a Friday. Aaron Nola will be on the mound for the National League champion Philadelphia Phillies and Justin Verlander is expected to start for the American League champion Houston Astros. The roof was open for Game 2 last year and for Game 3 in 2005.

