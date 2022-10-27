No. 10 Wake Forest, Louisville aim to keep win streaks alive

No. 10 Wake Forest seeks its fourth consecutive victory, while revived Louisville looks for its third in a row when the teams meet in ACC play. The Demon Deacons feature the nation’s No. 10 scoring offense in FBS at 41.4 points per game and the No. 14 passer in Sam Hartman, who averages nearly 293 yards with 21 touchdowns. Wake is coming off a 43-15 rout of Boston College. The Cardinals topped Pittsburgh 24-10 thanks to three turnovers and returned a fumble for the clinching TD. Their defense leads the ACC with 25 sacks and looks to slow down Hartman and his receivers.

By The Associated Press

