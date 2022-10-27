No. 4 Michigan aims to end 2-game skid vs. rival Michigan St

No. 4 Michigan is aming to end a two-game losing streak against rival Michigan State. The Wolverines will host the Spartans on Saturday night under the lights. Michigan wants to keep pace with its goals to win Big Ten and national championships. Michigan State is playing for bragging rights and to increase its chances of being eligible for a bowl. Mel Tucker is the first Spartans coach to win his first two games against Michigan. The Wolverines will look to establish their running game with Blake Corum going against the Big Ten’s 11th-ranked team against the run.

By The Associated Press

