Surprising Giants and Seahawks clash in NFC showdown

SEATTLE (AP) — The only game in Week 8 featuring two teams with winning records takes place in Seattle when the surprising New York Giants face the equally surprising Seahawks. New York has won four straight games and sits at 6-1. The Seahawks have won two in a row and are leading the NFC West at 4-3. Both teams were expected to be at the bottom of the NFC before the season started and the early results have suddenly brought up the conversation of the playoffs for both teams. New York has been led by Saquon Barkley’s running, while Seattle has been getting exceptional play from quarterback Geno Smith.

