After fighting for Ukraine, Lomachenko fights again in ring

NEW YORK (AP) — When Ukraine was invaded, the only fight Vasiliy Lomachenko would consider was the one for his home. Boxing plans were put on hold, even though they appeared set to include a title match. Lomachenko calls being undisputed champion his dream, but his country’s war with Russia is real life. He returned to Ukraine and served in a territorial defense battalion and now is set to resume his career. The two-time Olympic gold medalist fights Saturday night in the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden against unbeaten Jamaine Ortiz, with a victory possibly leading to another title shot.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.