Alcaraz, Auger-Aliassime to meet in Swiss Indoors semifinals

BASEL, Switzerland (AP) — Top-ranked Carlos Alcaraz will face No. 9 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Swiss Indoors semifinals after both advanced in straight sets. Alcaraz won 6-3, 6-4 against fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta. Alcaraz says it was “difficult to play against a friend like Pablo” as they go for meals together each day. Auger-Aliassime hit 31 winners and made just four unforced errors in a 6-2, 6-3 win over Alexander Bublik. The 22-year-old Canadian is seeking a third straight title this month.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.