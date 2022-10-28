Astros’ Valdez vs. Phillies’ Wheeler in World Series Game 2

HOUSTON (AP) — Framber Valdez will start Game 2 of the World Series for the Houston Astros on Saturday night against Zack Wheeler of the Philadelphia Phillies. Valdez was 17-6 with a 2.82 ERA. He started Game 2 of the Division Series against Seattle and didn’t get a decision, allowing two runs and four hits in 5 2/3 innings. Valdez won Game 2 of the AL Championship Series against the New York Yankees on Oct. 20, giving up four hits in seven shutout innings. He went 0-1 with a 19.29 ERA and four homers allowed in 4 2/3 innings in last year’s Series.

