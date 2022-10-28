Banchero leads Magic to 113-93 win over Hornets

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Pablo Banchero had 21 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Charlotte Hornets 113-93 for their first victory of the season. Mo Bamba had 19 points and six rebounds, Wendell Carter Jr. added 15 points and five rebounds, and Bol Bol had 11 points and seven rebounds for Orlando, which had opened the season with five straight losses. The Magic led by 32 points in the third quarter. Gordon Heyward scored 18 points to lead Charlotte, which shot 37.9 percent in losing for the third time in five games.

