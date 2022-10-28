Ben Crane resurfaces with a 62 to lead Bermuda Championship

SOUTHAMPTON, Bermuda (AP) — Ben Crane has matched his career-low round on the PGA Tour with a 62 in the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He has a one-shot lead going into the weekend. If you haven’t heard Crane’s name in a while, there’s a reason. With limited status, he has played only 18 times the last three years. Crane received a late sponsor exemption to Bermuda and made the most of it. He holed out a wedge for eagle on the sixth hole. Crane is a five-time winner. His last win was in 2014. The last time he even had a lead was in 2017.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.