Browns CB Newsome upset he won’t face Bengals WR Chase

BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was looking forward to proving something to Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. That day will have to wait. Chase’s hip injury will keep him off the field against Cleveland on Monday night. Newsome was anxious to face Chase, who took a swipe at him and Cleveland’s secondary during the offseason. Newsome said he didn’t feel disrespected by Chase but wanted to show him he was an elite corner. Even without Chase, the Bengals have plenty of playmakers to cause problems for the Browns, who have lost four straight games.

