Carlisle to miss Pacers-Wizards game for daughter’s event

WASHINGTON (AP) — Rick Carlisle will not coach the Indiana Pacers for their game at Washington because of a previously scheduled event recognizing his daughter as cheer captain on her senior night. The Pacers said assistant Lloyd Pierce will take over head coaching duties. Carlisle will return for Saturday night’s game at Brooklyn. Friday’s game is the third in a five-game road trip for Indiana. Carlisle is early in the second season of his second stint with the Pacers. In between, he spent 13 years with the Dallas Mavericks.

