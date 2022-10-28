Gavin joins Smith in 2nd-round lead at Portugal Masters

VILAMOURA, Portugal (AP) — Gavin Green joined Jordan Smith as the co-leader of the Portugal Masters after the Malaysian golfer shot a 6-under 65 in the second round on Friday. Green made seven birdies to go with one bogey on the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. Smith shot a 67 after leading the field with a 62 on Thursday despite feeling sick. Tapio Pulkkanen and Benjamin Hebert are one shot back. Smith has one career European Tour win and two runner-up finishes this season. Green is searching for his first win.

