Lakers rule out Anthony Davis with low back tightness

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Anthony Davis won’t play for the Los Angeles Lakers in Minnesota due to low back tightness. Los Angeles coach Darvin Ham said Davis felt the tightness when he woke up Friday morning and the team decided to take the cautious approach. Ham hoped having Davis sit out Friday would lead to him being available to play in the next game when the Lakers return home Sunday against Denver. It will be the first missed game of the season for Davis, who is averaging 24 points and 9.5 rebounds this season.

