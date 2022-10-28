MLB cancels postseason South Korea tour in promoter dispute

HOUSTON (AP) — Major League Baseball has canceled its postseason tour of South Korea. Announced in August, the tour was to have been MLB’s first trip to Korea since 1922. There were to have been games between an MLB team and players from the South Korean league at Busan Sajik Baseball Stadium on Nov. 11-12 and Seoul’s Gocheok Sky Dome on Nov. 14-15. MLB senior vice president Jim Small said there had been a contractual dispute with the promoter.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.