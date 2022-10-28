Spurs waive Josh Primo, No. 12 pick in 2021 NBA draft

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — The San Antonio Spurs have waived Josh Primo, and the second-year guard tells ESPN he has been dealing with unspecified trauma. The 6-foot-6 Primo was selected by San Antonio with the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft. He had averaged 7.0 points in four games this season while battling minor injuries. After the Spurs announced the move with no explanation, the 19-year-old Primo provided a statement to ESPN. He says he has been seeking help “to deal with previous trauma” and will take this time to focus on his mental health treatment “more fully.”

