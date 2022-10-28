World Series Notebook: Pettis back coaching 3rd for Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — Gary Pettis was back coaching third base for the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series. He missed the entire American League Championship Series because of illness. Astros manager Dusty Baker said before Friday night’s game that Pettis was doing very well and had been cleared by the team doctor. The Astros have not been specific about the nature of the illness that kept Pettis out of the ALCS. Omar Lopez returned to coaching first base after switching to third to fill in for Pettis. Quality control coach Dan Firova coached first base while Pettis was out.