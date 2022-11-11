Brady has ‘zero’ remorse about return, is gifted lederhosen

MUNICH (AP) — Tom Brady says he has no regrets about coming out of his short retirement to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers again. Brady spoke at a news conference in Munich, where the Bucs will play the Seattle Seahawks this weekend. Brady and Gisele Bündchen recently announced that their divorce is finalized. Brady says he’s doing his best to cope with personal and professional challenges. He also says he loves the daily routine of playing football and that the feeling of winning exciting games are “probably hard to replicate at home on Xbox.”

