Curry scores 40, Warriors rally past Mitchell, Cavs 106-101

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry hit a tying 3-pointer with 1:18 to play, a go-ahead layup moments later off a perfect, long pass by Kevon Looney, then one more dagger 3 on the way to 40 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Cleveland Cavaliers 106-101. Curry extended his NBA record to 200 straight regular-season games with at least one 3-pointer and shot 6 of 11 from deep. Donovan Mitchell had 29 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to just miss a triple-double for Cleveland. Mitchell went down hard grabbing at his right ankle in the waning moments before converting a pair of free throws with 12.4 seconds left.

