Donald, Fox share lead as rain interrupts Nedbank Challenge

SUN CITY, South Africa (AP) — Luke Donald and Ryan Fox share the lead at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City after lightning and rain interrupted the second round in Sun City. The co-leaders played only three holes when the round was suspended for the day. There was just enough time for European Ryder Cup captain Donald to pick up a birdie on No. 2 to join Fox at the top of the leaderboard on 8 under par. Fox shot an opening-round 64 for the first round lead and will overtake European tour rankings leader Rory McIlroy with a victory in Sun City ahead of the season-ending World Tour Championship next week.

