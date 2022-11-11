Injured Vlahović included in Serbia’s World Cup squad

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Center forward Dušan Vlahović has been included in Serbia’s squad for the World Cup despite missing his last four matches with Juventus because of a groin problem. Vlahović hasn’t played since Juventus was eliminated from the Champions League with a loss at Benfica on Oct. 25. But Serbia coach Dragan Stojković is prepared to wait until his star player is healthy. Vlahović has scored 50 goals in all competitions with Fiorentina and Juventus over the past two seasons. Serbia opens against Group G favorite Brazil on Nov. 24 and then plays Cameroon four days later before facing Switzerland on Dec. 2.

