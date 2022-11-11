Johnson, Nowell lead K-State to 63-54 victory over Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Keyontae Johnson scored 16 points and Marquis Nowell added 13 with a momentum-changing four-point play late in the game to help Kansas State turn back California 63-54. Johnson had nine points by halftime to help Kansas State (2-0) take a commanding 36-21 lead. Cal (0-2) whittled away at its deficit behind Devin Askew and Kuany Kuany. Askew had 11 points after intermission, Kuany scored 10 and the Golden Bears closed to within 47-46 on a layup by Sam Alajiki with 5:37 remaining in the game. Nowell answered with a four-point play and a layup in a 6-0 run and the Wildcats stayed in front from there.

