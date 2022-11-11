Selland, No. 23 South Dakota State women top Lehigh 91-73

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Myah Selland scored nine of 18 points in the pivotal second quarter and No. 23 South Dakota State rebounded from a season-opening loss to defeat Lehigh 91-73. The game was even, except for the second quarter when the Jackrabbits outscored the Mountain Hawks 29-14 by making 10 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers. Lehigh was 3 of 12 with a trey and trailed 49-32 at halftime. Frannie Hottinger scored 25 points and Mackenzie Kramer had 21 for Lehigh, which was trailing by one near the middle of the second half when South Dakota State scored 12 straight.

