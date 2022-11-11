Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers’ home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 12 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college basketball game at a baseball-only facility since a 2015 matchup between San Diego and San Diego State at Petco Park. Brandon Angel scored 14 points to lead Stanford. Stanford shot just 1 of 16 from 3-point range.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.