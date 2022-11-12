Arsenal takes 5-point lead over City into World Cup break

The Premier League is getting ready to pause for the World Cup and some unlikely storylines are in place for the second half of the season. Arsenal has a five-point lead after beating Wolverhampton 2-0 and is undoubtedly Manchester City’s biggest challenger for its title. City dropped further away in second after losing 2-1 at home to Brentford. Third-place Newcastle beat Chelsea 1-0 and is increasingly looking like a team with enough quality to get into the Champions League. Chelsea has lost three straight games in what is turning into a crisis under Graham Potter. Everton’s Frank Lampard is another manager under pressure after a 3-0 loss at Bournemouth.

