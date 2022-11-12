Balanced No. 12 North Carolina women swamp TCU 75-48

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby and Kennedy Todd-Williams both scored 14 points to lead a balanced attack for No. 12 North Carolina in a 75-48 win over TCU. Deja Kelly added 12 points with seven assists for the Tar Heels and Anya Poole and Destiny Adams both had 10 and combined for 15 rebounds. Tomi Taiwo scored 15 points for the Horned Frogs. The Tar Heels dominated the middle two quarters, outscoring the Horned Frogs 42-13. An 11-0 run in the second quarter gave North Carolina the lead for good and they expanded a 30-24 halftime lead with a game-breaking 27-6 advantage.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.