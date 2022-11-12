Big plays lift Morgan State past Delaware State 37-7

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Hosea Robinson returned a blocked punt for a touchdown, Carlvainsky Decius had a pick-6 and Devan Hebron recovered a fumble in the end zone to power Morgan State to a 37-7 win over Delaware State. Robinson started the big plays by blocking Matt Noll’s punt on the opening possession and taking it 26 yards to pay dirt. The 37-yard interception return in the third quarter and the fumble recovery early in the fourth wrapped it up for Morgan State.

