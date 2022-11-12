Boqvist helps Devils beat Coyotes 4-2 for 9th straight

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jesper Boqvist scored the tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and the New Jersey Devils beat the Arizona Coyotes 4-2 Saturday night for their ninth straight win.Tomas Tatar had a goal and an assist, and Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton also scored for the Devils, who have their longest streak since winning nine in a row Nov. 17-Dec. 7, 2007. Third-string goalie Akira Schmid had 16 saves in his first start of the season.Dylan Guenther and Clayton Keller scored for Arizon, which had won the first three games of its season-high 14-game road trip. Karel Vejmelka finished with 22 saves.

