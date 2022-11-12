Doncic’s triple-double, Dinwiddie’s late run lead Mavs’ win

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 42 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his third triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 117-112. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 20 points, capped by three 3-pointers in the final 2½ minutes. The first of those tied it at 106 with 2:35 to play. His next, with 1:52 to go, put the Mavericks ahead for good. Christian Wood scored 19 points off the bench after missing Dallas’ previous two games with a knee sprain. Jerami Grant scored a season-high 37 points for the Trail Blazers, who finished a six-game road trip 4-2.

