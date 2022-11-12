Dynamic defenseman Makar scores twice, Avs beat ‘Canes 4-1

DENVER (AP) — Cale Makar scored twice in a 3:22 span during the first period, Mikko Rantanen recorded a four-point night and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 for their fourth straight win. Nathan MacKinnon also scored, while Rantanen added an empty-net goal to go with three assists. Pavel Francouz stopped 24 shots for his first victory of the season. Makar’s goal spurt staked Colorado to an early 2-0 lead. Jordan Staal scored for the Hurricanes, while Raanta finished with 24 saves. The Avalanche and Hurricanes meet again Thursday in Carolina.

