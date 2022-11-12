Embiid scores season-best 42 points, 76ers top Hawks 121-109

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had a season-high 42 points and 10 rebounds as the Philadelphia 76ers turned a blistering shooting performance in the first half into a 121-109 win over the Atlanta Hawks. Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points and Tobias Harris added 21 for the Sixers (6-7), who have won split the three back-to-back contests they’ve played this season. Philadelphia lost in Atlanta 104-95 on Thursday night. Embiid has scored 40 or more points 28 times in his career.

