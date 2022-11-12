Erickson, Mitchell lead San Diego past Davidson 31-14

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Judd Erickson threw for two touchdowns, Re-al Mitchell ran for two scores and San Diego defeated Davidson 31-14. Erickson connected with Christian Brown for an 8-yard score on the opening drive of the game and Mitchell burst through the middle for a 75-yard touchdown for a 14-7 lead after one quarter. Mitchell, who had 127 yards on 12 carries, capped an 86-yard drive with a two-yard plunge and Aidan Lehman’s 39-yard field goal as time expired put the Toreros up 24-7 at halftime. Wide receiver Mark McCurdy had a rushing TD and a receiving TD for Davidson.

