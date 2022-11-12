Greene shines in relief, Legg’s FG lifts WVU over Oklahoma

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Backup quarterback Garrett Greene ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third score, and Casey Legg’s 25-yard field goal as time ran out lifted West Virginia to a 23-20 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. West Virginia beat the Sooners for the first time since joining the Big 12 in 2012. The Sooners had the chance to retake the lead but Zach Schmit’s 46-yard field goal try hit the right upright with 6:24 remaining. West Virginia took over at its 29 and Greene drove the Mountaineers down the field to set the stage for Legg. Oklahoma’s Eric Gray rushed for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

