Hooker throws three TDs, No. 5 Tennessee tops Missouri 66-24

By AL LESAR
Associated Press

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hendon Hooker threw for 355 yards and three touchdowns and also ran for a score to lead No. 5 Tennessee to a 66-24 victory over Missouri. The Volunteers were impressive offensively, but had trouble containing a Missouri attack that has struggled this season. The Tigers rushed for 172 yards, more than any other team against Tennessee this year. Missouri quarterback Brady Cook did the most damage, running for 106 yards and throwing for 217.

