Long’s 4 TD passes help send Abilene Christian to 45-28 win

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Ethan Long threw three first-quarter touchdown passes and four overall and Abilene Christian rode a fast start to a 45-28 victory over Sam Houston. Long was 30-of-48 passing for 262 yards with an interception with all four of his TD throws coming in the first half when the Wildcats took a 38-14 lead. Tristan Golightly had two of the TD receptions with Kobe Clark and Rovaughn Banks Jr. the others. Abilene Christian scored on all seven trips into the red zone. Keegan Shoemaker was 23 of 46 for 319 yards with two TDs and two interceptions for Sam Houston. He also ran for a pair of scores.

