New Hampshire tops Rhode Island 31-28 with last-minute TD

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Max Brosmer connected with DJ Linkins for a 26-yard touchdown pass with 17 seconds remaining, lifting New Hampshire to a 31-28 victory over Rhode Island. The win keeps the Wildcats tied for first place in the Colonial Athletic Association. Kasim Hill drove Rhode Island 68 yards in 10 plays for the go-ahead score in the middle of the fourth quarter. Hill’s 15-yard pass to Ed Lee gave the Rams a 28-24 lead with 7:07 remaining. After an exchange of punts, Brosmer took his turn at a go-ahead drive. The Wildcats went 89 yards in 10 plays with Brosmer connecting with Linkins near the left corner of the end zone.

