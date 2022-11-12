Pacers use big fourth quarter to beat Raptors 118-104

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Buddy Hield scored 22 points, Myles Turner had 19 points and 10 rebounds, and the Indiana Pacers used a dominant fourth quarter to beat the Toronto Raptors 118-104. Tyrese Haliburton shook off a 3-for-14 shooting night with 15 assists for the Pacers, who outscored the Raptors 36-14 in the final 12 minutes. Jalen Smith finished with 16 points and rookie Bennedict Mathurin had 15 for Indiana. O.G. Anunoby scored 26 points for the short-handed Raptors, who led 90-82 after three quarters before the Pacers blew by them.

