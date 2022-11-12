Pitt gets two pick 6s in 16 seconds against Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Pittsburgh has gotten off to as fast a start as a defense can at Virginia. The Panthers returned the first two passes by Brennan Armstrong for touchdowns. M.J. Devonshire jumped in front of a pass near the Panthers’ sideline and scampering easily 29 yards for the score at the 14:55 mark. After a second touchback, Armstrong tried throwing deeper. But Marquis Williams jumped in front of that one and atook it down the sideline. After 16 seconds, the Panthers lead 14-0.

