PSG rests Marquinhos but Messi, Neymar and Mbappe in squad

PARIS (AP) — Brazil defender Marquinhos has been rested for Paris Saint-Germain’s final game before the World Cup in Qatar because of muscle discomfort. The French league leader takes on Auxerre on Sunday with Argentina star Lionel Messi, France striker Kylian Mbappe and Brazil’s Neymar all included before leaving for Qatar. Messi missed last weekend’s game against Lorient because of inflamation on his Achilles tendon. Mbappe also went off near the end with muscle fatigue. Central defender Presnel Kimpembe has played only one hour of football since sustaining a hamstring injury on Sept. 18 but he is in the squad to face Auxerre.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.